Kenneth Branagh's First Picture In Character As Boris Johnson Is Spookily Uncanny

If you thought Boris Johnson’s Spitting Image puppet was uncanny, just wait until you see Kenneth Branagh as the prime minister. Sky has unveiled a picture of the actor in character as the PM for new drama This Sceptred Isle, and it’s fair to say he bears more than a passing resemblance to Boris. Admittedly, Kenneth’s blond wig looks a little less unkempt than the PM’s in recent weeks, thanks to the closure of hairdressers.

Sky Kenneth Branagh as Boris Johnson

Filming has just commenced on This Sceptred Isle, which will focus on the events in government as the UK faced the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Written by Michael Winterbottom and Kieron Quirke, it is based on the first-hand testimony of people from all walks of life; from Number 10, the Department of Health, The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), and from hospitals and care homes across the country.

Getty Kenneth and the real Boris Johnson