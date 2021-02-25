Kenneth Branagh's First Picture In Character As Boris Johnson Is Spookily Uncanny

If you thought Boris Johnson’s Spitting Image puppet was uncanny, just wait until you see Kenneth Branagh as the prime minister.
Sky has unveiled a picture of the actor in character as the PM for new drama This Sceptred Isle, and it’s fair to say he bears more than a passing resemblance to Boris.
Admittedly, Kenneth’s blond wig looks a little less unkempt than the PM’s in recent weeks, thanks to the closure of hairdressers.
Filming has just commenced on This Sceptred Isle, which will focus on the events in government as the UK faced the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
Written by Michael Winterbottom and Kieron Quirke, it is based on the first-hand testimony of people from all walks of life; from Number 10, the Department of Health, The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), and from hospitals and care homes across the country.
Speaking about the series, Winterbottom said: “The first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic will be remembered forever. A time when the country came together to battle an invisible enemy. A time when people were more aware than ever of the importance of community.
“Our series weaves together countless true stories – from Boris Johnson in Number 10 to front line workers around the country – chronicling the efforts of scientists, doctors, care home workers and policy makers to protect us from the virus.”
This Sceptred Isle is expected to premiere on Sky Atlantic and NowTV in the autumn.