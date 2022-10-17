You've (Probably) Been Storing And Eating Your Chocolate All Wrong

StockPlanets via Getty Images

To fridge, or not to fridge? The great debate when it comes to storing chocolate has finally been settled.

The optimum temperature for keeping chocolate at its best is 18ºC, according to food scientists at Galaxy, meaning unless you have an exceptionally hot household, a cupboard will do just fine. Despite this, over three quarters (78%) of us have been getting this wrong, by popping their sweet treats into the fridge.

Advertisement

The chocolate brand surveyed 2,000 consumers about their chocolate eating and storing habits and compared the findings to its own research, concluding that we have much to learn when it comes to the sweet stuff.

Perhaps surprisingly, the company’s food scientists recommend the best time to eat chocolate is earlier in the day, between 9am -11am – something only one in five (20%) of Brits already do.

Apparently, this will ensure your palate isn’t tainted by other flavours from lunch. To take this idea one step further, they recommend drinking a glass of cold water before indulging in chocolate.

Advertisement

“Chocolate is a deep and complex delicacy with many layers to be explored,” food scientist Natalie Alibrandi said. “Understanding the need for the chocolate to snap, both visually and aurally brings a sensation that dances on your taste receptors and increases flavour.

“Eating chocolate earlier in the day with a fresh palate is also a key finding that many Brits will be surprised about, making it a good mid-morning snack choice to help keep us firing on all cylinders before lunch.”

Alibrandi also advised against chewing chocolate, because “by letting it melt you’re allowing cocoa butter to coat your mouth, allowing you to experience all flavours”. It’s bad news for 74% of us, who admit to wolfing down bars instead of taking this slower method.

Apparently, we should also be pausing between each square – and our next snack – to experience the maximum flavour.

Almost a quarter (24%) of those surveyed said they ignore the aftertaste and go onto the next piece as soon as possible.

However, research from the creators suggests chocolate has a lingering aftertaste. They say that waiting just 15 minutes until your next snack would result in a more delicious eating experience overall.

Advertisement