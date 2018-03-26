Corrie McKeague: Missing Airman Search To Be Handed To Cold Case Squad

The police search for the missing airman, Corrie McKeague, will be handed over to the cold case squad as detectives say there are no more “realistic lines of enquiry left to pursue”.

McKeague was 23 years old when he was last seen on September 24, 2016 in Bury St Edmunds. He was last seen into a bin loading bay, where he is thought to have climbed in to a waste bin.

Suffolk Police said there was nothing to suggest “any foul play or third party involvement”.

They said the evidence points to McKeague being transported in a bin lorry and taken to the Milton landfill site.

Mckeague was last seen on CCTV at around 3am after a night out. His phone was tracked taking the same route as a local bin lorry.

Police searched the site for the missing airman’s remains as part of their inquiry, however said they were satisfied he was not there.