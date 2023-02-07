Rising Cost Of Living Is Making Some People Hornier... But Not For The Reasons You'd Think

Jovan Geber via Getty Images

Everything is expensive right now – and it’s impacting every aspect of our lives, including what we’re up to in the bedroom.

Some people are turning to sex and masturbation to avoid having to put the heating on as energy bills rise, according to a survey by Lovehoney.

One in five (20%) have had or considered having sex instead of turning the heating on. This number is even higher among 18–24-year-olds (27%) and 25–34-year-olds (29%).

Meanwhile 16% considered or have masturbated instead of putting the heating on.

The survey of 1,600 people in the UK found 95% of people are feeling affected by the cost of living crisis in some way or another.

For those in relationships, 10% have considered moving in together to save on costs.

While the majority of people haven’t noticed a difference in their sex lives, 25% mentioned they’ve been having less sex since the cost of living crisis began.

Interestingly, 26% of people believe they’ve been masturbating more during this period. More than half (57%) said that masturbation has been a good way to unwind and relieve tension.

Annabelle Knight, Lovehoney’s sex and relationships expert, said masturbation is “a natural and proven stress-reliever, so it makes sense that people are doing it more often to give some form of relief during this period of anxiety”.

“Not only do you get to take a few moments to yourself, but you get to experience real pleasure while doing so,” she added.

The sexual wellbeing brand also found that people in the UK have been going out to pubs and restaurants less in the last few months because of soaring costs, with 65% saying this rings true for them.

A further 51% of respondents said they have been taking fewer trips and holidays, while 35% have been having more at-home date nights.

A separate study recently found that nearly one in five single people (19%) say they’re going on fewer dates at the moment because of inflation. And 14% are trying to spend less on the dates they do go on.

The same study found that 22% of millennials (ages 26 to 41) and 19% of Gen Zers (ages 18 to 25) have got into debt from all the cash they’ve splashed on dates.

Nathan*, 23, a consultant and business owner from Kent, has given up dating altogether because he says he can’t afford it.

“I’m a freelancer, so that means my temporary contracts are gone, companies are no longer contacting me so my income has been slashed in half so I’ve decided to take a break from dating,” Nathan previously HuffPost UK.

Hannah*, a 31-year old freelance writer from London, has also stopped dating since the cost of living crisis kicked in.

“I met a guy for a date in a pub and he wanted us to buy several rounds of drinks. I felt really boring and un-fun, and it was uncomfortable to admit that I couldn’t just splurge £40 on a stranger – but that’s the truth.”