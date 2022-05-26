This Is The Extra Money Rishi Sunak Has Announced People Will Get To Pay Energy Bills

1. Every household will be given a £400 discount on their energy bills. This is double what the government had first proposed.

Importantly the money will be a grant. Previously the money was just a loan, with everyone having to pay it back over time.

2. A one-off payment of £650 will be given to households on means-tested benefits.

The money will be paid directly into people’s bank accounts in two lump sums - the first from July, the second in the autumn.

3. Pensioners on low income will be given £300, paid in November/December alongside the Winter Fuel Payment.

4. There will be a a £150 disability cost of living payment to people in receipt of extra cost disability benefits.