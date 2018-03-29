Cot Death May Be Linked To A Genetic Mutation That Makes It Harder For Babies To Regulate Breathing

The study, published in The Lancet, found that having a mutation on a gene that helps regulate the muscular control of breathing could mean some children are less able to correct their breathing when they encounter stresses such as tobacco smoke, getting entangled in bedding, or a minor illness.

The cause of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), which leads to the death of around four babies every week in the UK, is unknown, but British and US scientists have found evidence that genetics may play a role.

Some cot deaths could be caused by a mutated gene that causes some children to have weaker breathing muscles, new research suggests.

The study found four out of 278 babies who died from SIDS had the mutations. This may be a small number but the researchers say it is significant because SCN4A mutations are very rare and are normally found in fewer than five people in every 100,000.

The authors caution that this gene mutation doesn’t explain the majority of SIDS cases, but it could allow parents who were thinking of having another baby after a cot death to undergo IVF, with a view to screening embryos for the gene mutations.

One of the study authors, Professor Michael Hanna, from University College London, said: “While there are drug treatments for children and adults with genetic neuromuscular disorders caused by SCN4A gene mutations, it is unclear whether these treatments would reduce the risk of sudden infant death syndrome, and further research is essential before these findings can become relevant to treatment.”

Francine Bates, CEO of The Lullaby Trust cautioned that larger studies, including genetic testing of the parents, are needed before it can be understood how much of a contribution gene mutations make to SIDS.

“We are very pleased that leading researchers continue to try and identify the cause of SIDS,” she told HuffPost UK.

“In the meantime, we urge all parents to continue to follow our safer sleep advice to reduce the risk of SIDS: always place your baby on their back, in their own cot or Moses basket, in the same room as you for all sleeps, day and night.”