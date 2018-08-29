A gardener in Jersey was rushed to hospital on Tuesday after being stung in the eye by what was thought to be an Asian hornet. This has unsurprisingly prompted headlines asking whether the species, which is already prevalent in Europe, could soon reach mainland Britain. Well the bad news is that Asian hornets have already been sighted on the mainland. Professor Adam Hart from the University of Gloucestershire tells HuffPost UK the first sighting was actually in Gloucestershire in 2016. Since then there have been confirmed sightings in Somerset, Woolacombe and, most recently, Lancashire. So should we be worried?

National Bee Unit An Asian hornet

What are the chances of Asian hornets settling in the UK? Prof Hart says it’s highly likely we’ll be seeing more Asian hornets in the near future, which is very problematic for our beekeepers (as the hornets prey on honey bees) but not something the wider public should worry about too much. “It’s something that we’ve been aware of in science for a while,” he says. “It’s on the horizon.” What do they look like? You might’ve seen photos being shared online of huge hornets a quarter of the size of a human hand. This isn’t the Asian hornet, but the giant Asian hornet (which thankfully isn’t found in the UK). The Asian hornet is actually slightly smaller and darker in colour than other hornets, according to the National Bee Unit website. The fourth segment of its abdomen is yellow, while the rest is a dark colour. It also has yellow tips on its legs.

National Bee Unit