Could You Save Money On Your Energy Bills By Going Green?

Green energy is an increasingly popular choice but consumers still have “misconceptions” around how pricey deals can be, according to a new survey.

Over half (58%) of people in a survey of 2,000 of bill payers said they wouldn’t be likely to switch to a green deal and 42% said they believed green energy tariffs would be more expensive than other energy deals.

A third said they didn’t trust green suppliers as much as big, well known traditional suppliers and 14% said they didn’t know enough about them to consider taking out a contract.