A delusional couple have been found guilty of killing their French nanny over a bizarre obsession with an ex-Boyzone popstar. Sabrina Kouider, 35, and Ouissem Medouni, 40, built a warped fantasy around music mogul Mark Walton and accused Sophie Lionnet of being in league with him. Kouider collapsed in tears as the jury foreman returned the verdicts, while Medouni hung his head.

PA Wire/PA Images Sophie Lionnet was murdered in September last year

Lionnet’s mother Catherine Devallonne also wept as Judge Nicholas Hilliard QC said he was sure the allegations against her daughter had “no truth whatsoever”. In the weeks leading up to her death in September last year, the couple beat, starved and tortured the shy 21-year-old au pair by dunking her head into water until she confessed. Having killed her in the bath, the pair threw her on a bonfire in the garden of their home near Wimbledon, south-west London, as they barbecued chicken nearby. When firefighters were alerted by neighbours to pungent-smelling smoke, Medouni tried to pass off the charred remains as a sheep. And Kouider claimed to police that Lionnet had run off with Walton in an attempt to frame him for her disappearance.

PA Wire/PA Images A court artist sketch of Ouissem Medouni, left, and his partner Sabrina Kouider, who killed French nanny Sophie Lionnet in the bath

The defendants later admitted disposing of her body but denied Lionnet’s murder, blaming each other for her death. An Old Bailey jury found both of them guilty of the murder following a two-month trial that was described as stranger than fiction. Lionnet’s parents travelled from France to see the disturbing evidence as it unfolded. The court heard how fashion designer Kouider was fixated with her ex-boyfriend Walton. After splitting up after two years, Kouider reported him to police more than 30 times and received a caution for branding him a paedophile on a fake Facebook profile. She also accused him of sexually abusing a cat, using black magic and hiring a helicopter to spy on her. Giving evidence, LA-based Walton said he had been “in love” with Kouider but she would “flip” and go “crazy” for no reason.

PA Wire/PA Images Lionnet's mother Catherine Devallonne and father Patrick Lionnet outside the Old Bailey