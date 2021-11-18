Here's What We Know About Covid Booster Jab Side Effects

One in four people experience “mild, short lived” side effects – sore arm, fatigue, headache – after receiving either vaccine, the Zoe study found. Most peaked within 24 hours after vaccination and usually lasted one to two days.

Politicians and health leaders are encouraging everyone eligible for a Covid booster jab to book one, after availability opened up to all those aged 40 or above who got their second dose of the vaccine six or more months ago.

Research from the Com-COV study published in June showed that while two doses of Pfizer produced the highest levels of antibodies against Covid, a shot of AstraZeneca vaccine followed by a Pfizer was nearly as potent in protection.