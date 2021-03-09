“While the pandemic itself might end, it’s important to consider the economic, social and cultural fallout of what this past year has meant for our mental health and what it will mean moving forward. Job loss affects our mental health in significant ways, as does political and cultural instability,” Rajaee said.

“Dealing with grief and loss, whether that be the loss of a loved one to Covid-19 or the loss of our expectations for what our lives might have been if the pandemic had not occurred, will need to be addressed and processed.”