Covid Vaccine To Be Given To All Children Aged 5-11 In England, Announces Sajid Javid

They will be offered a much lower dose of the vaccine than what is offered to adults or children aged 12 and over.

Boris Johnson is due next Wednesday to announce the lifting of all domestic Covid rules in England, including the requirement to self-isolate after testing positive.

Javid’s announcement came just hours after Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that Scottish children aged five and over will be offered the vaccine.

She said: “Discussions with health boards on the best way of delivering vaccinations to five- to 11-year-olds have already begun. These will continue and we will provide further information when this approach is finalised. In the meantime, parents and carers of children aged between five and 11 need not do anything.

“This draft advice does not affect children in the five- to 11-year-old age group who have specific medical conditions which place them at greater risk from Covid-19. This group is already being vaccinated.”