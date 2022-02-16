Here's Where Health Experts Still Want You To Wear A Face Mask

Portra via Getty Images

We’re potentially only weeks away from the end of enforced self-isolation for coronavirus in England, and in an attempt to start ‘living with Covid’, there are also proposals for free testing to be scrapped – or reduced – later this year.

However, the World Health Organisation (WHO) isn’t totally behind the government’s relaxing of measures, especially face mask requirements.

Face masks are no longer mandatory in England and Northern Ireland, except in some places such as hospitals and care homes, as well as public transport where travellers can be refused entry if they do not comply (or aren’t exempt).

But Dr David Nabarro, the WHO’s special envoy for Covid, says people should very much still be wearing face masks in indoor public settings, regardless of the official government guidance.

Dr Nabarro told Sky News: “It is absolutely not a good idea when cases are as high as they are, when the virus is moving as rapidly as it is, for the restrictions that we’ve all applied so carefully to be dropped.

“Please, continue wearing face masks, continue physical distancing – it’s the right thing to do.

Currently in the UK there are 46,186 daily cases and 234 deaths have occurred.

Meanwhile in Turkey, a man has reportedly tested positive for Covid 78 times since 2020 – doctors suggest 56-year-old Muzaffer Kayasan has a weakened immune system due to leukaemia.

It’s in this context that health experts including Dr Nabarro are encouraging the public to exercise caution.

“Whatever you hear from other sources, the World Health Organisation asks everyone to maintain the caution because the virus is moving around a lot at the moment,” he told Sky. “You don’t want to give the virus a free ticket right now. There is too much virus around to let go.”

Dr Nabarro was also asked about Wales jumping ahead of the UK and offering jabs to over-fives.