Ranked: Where Young People Are And Aren't Getting Covid Vaccines

The latest data on the Covid vaccination uptake among young people in England those aged between 18 and 29, has been revealed, and broken down by region.

It comes amid concerns that younger generations were more reluctant to take the vaccine as previous data suggested they were less likely to suffer from serious Covid symptoms.

The South West currently has the highest vaccine uptake among young people while London has the lowest.

The figures below from NHS England date up until August 8 and were published on August 12, and show how many in each region have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

East of England

18–24 year olds – 76.1 percent

25–29 years old – 76.8 percent

London

18–24 year olds – 64.1 percent

25–29 years old – 73.3 percent

Midlands

18–24 year olds – 64.8 percent

25–29 years old – 65.3 percent

North East and Yorkshire

18–24 year olds – 66.4 percent

25–29 years old –68.1 percent

North West

18–24 year olds – 64.9 percent

25–29 years old – 65.9 percent

South East

18–24 year olds – 73.8 percent

25–29 years old – 77.1 percent

South West

18–24 year olds – 77.1 percent

25–29 years old – 79.1 percent

There is clearly a slight improvement on data released last week, for the week ending August 1.

In a bid to encourage supposedly unenthusiastic youths to get jabbed, the idea of new incentive programmes have been put “on the table” in recent weeks.

Cheaper taxi rides with Uber and Bolt and discounts from takeaway service Deliveroo were just two ideas included in the proposals to create a reward scheme for vaccinated young people.

There are concerns infection rates will skyrocket come September, when schools, universities and offices open and the public start gathering in crowds again.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed last week that vaccines will also soon be available to healthy 16 and 17-year-olds while offering jabs to those aged 12 and upwards is currently under consideration.

The move was given the go ahead by the independent advisory board JCVI, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.