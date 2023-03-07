As Gogglebox celebrates its 10th anniversary, the show’s narrator Craig Cash has been reflecting on his time on the hugely popular Channel 4 show.

Craig has been the regular voice of the show since 2016 after his former Royle Family co-star and friend Caroline Aherne – who originally narrated the show from its launch in 2013 – died.

In an interview with Radio Times, Craig said despite being “bittersweet”, he felt that carrying on with the show was “like a gift from Caroline”.

He told the magazine: “She’d asked me if I could fill in for her as she wasn’t well. When she took weeks off for treatment, I’d fill in as and when.

“Then, when she died, they asked me if I’d carry on doing it. In a way, it was like a gift from Caroline.

“It was bittersweet at first, because I’d go in and it felt like she was there. We recorded it in the same space and I know it sounds weird, but I could feel a sort of presence.”

The Gogglebox format – of regular families sitting in front of the telly and discussing what they’re watching – was inspired by the late 90s BBC comedy The Royle Family, which was created and written by Caroline and Craig, who also played husband and wife, David and Denise.

It’s why Caroline was first choice to provide the voiceover when Gogglebox was first devised.

“I can see why they wanted Caroline in the first place, and then me, because it’s got that same vibe to it — it’s about families watching the telly and commenting on people and slagging them off or being thrilled,” Craig says.

“It feels very much like they’ve picked up our ball and run in a completely new direction.”

As for the Gogglebox’s continued success, Craig says: “Well, it’s warm and funny and multicultural and has a great mix of ages. It’s a great snapshot of Britain.”

Read the full interview with Craig in this week's Radio Times, out now.