Craig Revel Horwood Says ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ ‘Will Be Better Without Brendan Cole’

Craig Revel Horwood has hit out at Brendan Cole, claiming ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ will be “better” without him.
Back in January, Brendan revealed - live on ‘Lorraine’ - that his contract with the BBC has not been renewed for 2018, but while Anton Du Beke said he was “heartbroken” and Zoe Ball shared her condolences, it seems Craig does is not quite so sympathetic.
He is quoted as telling the Mirror: “‘Strictly’ will be better without Brendan.
“The show’s done him wonders. It’s done us all wonders. It’s been fantastic. I would never complain about it. It’s given us all platforms on which to stand.
“How many dancers in their life get a job that will last 15 years? Not many. Be grateful.”
‘Strictly’ bosses are yet to reveal who will replace Brendan and the question of why he was axed became a matter of national importance when the Royal Family were forced to release a statement in February.
That all started when a tabloid newspaper reported that Brendan’s decision to breach protocol and dance with Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, led to the decision to give him the axe from the BBC dance show.
While the BBC declined to comment on the matter, Clarence House issued a statement, explaining that Camilla enjoyed the dance and this was not the case.