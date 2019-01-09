Cricketer Accused Of Rape Breaks Down In Court As He Insists Sex With Woman Was Consensual

Prosecutors allege Hepburn raped the woman after she had consensual sex with Clarke, an England Lions batsman, who had then left his bedroom to be sick.

Giving evidence, he denied believing he was “God’s gift to the women of Worcester” and said his alleged victim knew she was sleeping with him rather than fellow cricketer Clarke.

The alleged victim has told the court she was asleep when Hepburn began sexual contact and then wrongly thought she was having sex with Clarke, who now plays for Nottinghamshire.

He told jurors the woman rolled over towards him, opened her eyes, kissed him and then engaged in around 20 minutes of consensual sex.

Alex Hepburn, 23, claimed he only realised she was in his team-mate Joe Clarke’s room after getting into bed beside her following a night out in April 2017.

A cricketer accused of raping a sleeping woman broke down several times in court as he insisted the alleged victim had consensual sex with him.

Addressing jurors at Worcester Crown Court from the witness box on Wednesday, Hepburn broke down three times as he insisted the woman had “interacted” with him in a normal way.

He told the court he entered Clarke’s room at their flat – after seeing him leaning against a wall in the bathroom – because he had previously arranged to sleep in his friend’s bed.

Describing himself as drunk at the time of the alleged offence, the player said: “After I had got myself into bed, that’s when I first realised that there was a woman in the bed.

“The lighting was dim. You couldn’t make out the door on the other side of the room but you could see what was in front of you and around.

“She rolled over towards me. She kissed me.”

Asked by defence QC Michelle Heeley whether the woman’s eyes were open or closed, Hepburn replied: “They were open. Her eyes were open before she kissed me.”

Telling the court he had recognised the woman before they kissed, Hepburn went on: “We moved around as you normally would if you are interacting and having sex with a female.

“She was enjoying it. She was actively engaged with me.”

The court heard that the woman, who cannot be identified, pushed Hepburn off and asked him what he was doing, leaving him “shocked and confused”.

Heeley asked Hepburn: “What did she say next?”

Hepburn answered: “She asked me where Joe was and I replied that he was in the bathroom. I was under the impression that what we had been doing was absolutely normal.”

Jurors have heard claims that both Hepburn and Clarke were involved in a sexual conquest “game” – after setting up a “stat chat” page on WhatsApp to keep a record of sex with women.

During around two hours of evidence, Hepburn – who was born in Western Australia and moved to England in 2013 to pursue his cricket career – fought back tears while being asked about the WhatsApp group.

He said he was “completely embarrassed” at comments he had made, saying of the messages: “My family has had to see them.

“It was meant to be nothing more than immature chat between a group of friends. No thought went into it.”

Under cross-examination by prosecutor Miranda Moore QC, Hepburn said he was no longer employed by Worcestershire because his contract had not been renewed.

Moore then asserted: “This is a case about you, fired up by this ‘game’ you were so keen to play with your mates, taking advantage of a girl that you knew was asleep in Joe’s bed.”

Hepburn answered: “Not true.”

As Hepburn sobbed in the dock, Moore continued: “The reason you are crying now is the world knows how you behave.”

The case continues.