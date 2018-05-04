Crispy Pork Medallions Recipe

A bit like a schnitzel but with a nutty, zesty, herby crumb, these take minutes to make and cook and are really quite addictive. Serve them with lots of lemon to squeeze over.

As pork fillet usually gets thinner towards the end, the medallions won't be all the same size, but as long as you keep them the same thickness they'll cook at the same pace, so they're crispy on the outside and juicy in the centre.

If I'm cooking for two, I keep the thinner end sections for another dish such as a stir-fry, where a little meat goes a long way.

Any leftover crumb makes a good topping for a vegetable gratin or will freeze for up to a month, though I'd probably add a bit more lemon zest after defrosting.

Crispy Pork Medallions (serves 4)