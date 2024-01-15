These Are All The A-List Red Carpet Photos You Need To See From The 2024 Critics' Choice Awards

Awards season is now in session, with last week’s Golden Globes giving way to Sunday night’s Critics Choice Awards.
Stars from both the big and small screen were recognised for their efforts in the past year during the ceremony, meaning the guestlist was twice the size – and the red carpet was every bit as busting with A-listers as you would hope.
Among the night’s winners were Emma Stone, Jonathan Bailey, Ali Wong and The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri all of whom made stand-out appearances on the red carpet.
Meanwhile, fellow nominees Bella Ramsey, Margot Robbie, Danielle Brooks and Carey Mulligan all turned looks on the night.
We just have to give a shout-out to a few more of the men on the guestlist too, including nominees Charles Melton, Colman Domingo, Ryan Gosling and Pedro Pascal, the latter of whom even managed to match his outfit to his arm sling, following a recent accident.
Check out all the red carpet photos you need to see in the gallery below…
Critics' Choice Awards 2024
Going into this year’s Critics’ Choice Awards, Barbie was leading the way with a mammoth 18 nominations, eventually coming away with a respectable six, including Best Original Song for I’m Just Ken, Best Original Screenplay and Best Hair and Makeup.
Once again, though, it was Oppenheimer that was the runaway success, including individual wins for Robert Downey Jr and filmmaker Christopher Nolan.
The Bear and Beef were the big winners in the TV categories, with four prizes each, while Succession took away three, with actors Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Sarah Snook, Ali Wong, Kieran Culkin and Steven Yeun all picking up awards for their TV performances.