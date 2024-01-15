These Are All The A-List Red Carpet Photos You Need To See From The 2024 Critics' Choice Awards

Ayo Edebiri, Charles Melton, Margot Robbie, Pedro Pascal and Danielle Brooks at the 2024 Critics' Choice Awards Christopher Polk/Steve Granitz/Lionel Hahn/Getty

Awards season is now in session, with last week’s Golden Globes giving way to Sunday night’s Critics Choice Awards.

Stars from both the big and small screen were recognised for their efforts in the past year during the ceremony, meaning the guestlist was twice the size – and the red carpet was every bit as busting with A-listers as you would hope.

We just have to give a shout-out to a few more of the men on the guestlist too, including nominees Charles Melton, Colman Domingo, Ryan Gosling and Pedro Pascal, the latter of whom even managed to match his outfit to his arm sling, following a recent accident.

Check out all the red carpet photos you need to see in the gallery below…

Going into this year’s Critics’ Choice Awards, Barbie was leading the way with a mammoth 18 nominations, eventually coming away with a respectable six, including Best Original Song for I’m Just Ken, Best Original Screenplay and Best Hair and Makeup.

Once again, though, it was Oppenheimer that was the runaway success, including individual wins for Robert Downey Jr and filmmaker Christopher Nolan.