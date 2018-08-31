Crossrail Opening Date Delayed Until Next Autumn

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called the nine-month delay to the opening of the Elizabeth Line “disappointing” but added ensuring a “safe and reliable” railway had to be the main concern.

London’s new east-west railway Crossrail will miss its December opening date and will be delayed by nine months, a spokesman for the project said.

The Elizabeth Line between between Paddington and Abbey Wood is now scheduled to begin operating in autumn of 2019.

In a statement, Crossrail Limited said more time was needed to “complete the final infrastructure and extensive testing required to ensure... a safe and reliable railway”.

The railway is known as Crossrail during the construction phase but will become the Elizabeth line once services begin.

Khan said: “This has been a 10-year construction project and is one of the most complex engineering schemes ever undertaken.

“It is essential that a safe and reliable railway operates from day one, and this has to be the top priority.”

The first section between Liverpool Street and Shenfield has already opened, albeit under the branding of TFL Rail.