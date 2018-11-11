A 15-year-old girl has been critically injured and 19 other people hurt after a double decker bus crashed into a bus shelter in south London.

The driver of the 198 Arriva double-decker bus was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after the collision with a car and a single-decker bus at West Croydon bus station at about 12.20pm on Sunday.

London Ambulance Service said 18 people were taken to hospital.