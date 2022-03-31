Outrage As Order To Concrete Over UK's Two Fracking Sites In Lancashire Is Pulled

On top of this, campaigners argue that the drilling process could force carcinogenic chemicals into the atmosphere, potentially contaminating drinking water.

There is currently a ban on fracking, but Boris Johnson has been under pressure from some in his party to lift it in light of the soaring energy bills the UK is witnessing as a result of the increase in the price of wholesale gas and the war in Ukraine.

The energy price cap rises by £693 from Friday, prompting a rush of customers to submit meter readings before the higher rates come into force.

Francis Egan, CEO of Cuadrilla Resources, thanked Johnson and business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng for “seeing the light and realising - just in time - how absurd it would have been to force us to pour concrete down Britain’s only two viable shale gas wells in the middle of an energy crisis”.

He added: “But this suspension will have a cul-de-sac ending unless we now reverse the moratorium preventing us from using the wells and others like them to get shale gas out of the ground and flowing into British households.