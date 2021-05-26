Boris Johnson 'Dismissed Covid As Swine Flu And Joked He Would Be Injected Live On TV'

Jonathan Brady - PA Images via Getty Images Prime Minister Boris Johnson waits for the President of Gabon, Ali Bongo Ondimba outside 10 Downing Street in London. Picture date: Thursday May 20, 2021. (Photo by Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images)

Boris Johnson dismissed Covid as “the new swine flu” in February 2020 and joked Chris Whitty should inject him with the virus live on TV, Dominic Cummings has said.

Boris Johnson’s former adviser is giving evidence to MPs about the crucial early days of the pandemic.

He apologised for how he, ministers and other officials “fell disastrously short of the standards the public has a right to expect”.

But in a startling allegation about Johnson’s failures to take the virus seriously, Cummings said: “In February, the prime minister regarded this as just a scare story. He described it as the new swine flu.”

Asked if he corrected the PM, Cummings went on to reveal Johnson joke Whitty, the chief medical officer, could inject him with Covid in a bid to reassure the public.

“Certainly, but the view of various officials inside No. 10 was if we have the prime minister chairing Cobra meetings and he just tells everyone ‘it’s swine flu, don’t worry about it, I’m going to get Chris Whitty to inject me live on TV so everyone realises it’s nothing to be frightened of’ that would not help serious planning,” he said.