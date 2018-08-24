It’s Friday which can only mean one thing: animal pictures... and lots of ’em.
Lower your breakfast spoon, scroll down and prepare to feel every positive emotion under the sun.
1. The dog watching itself on telly.
When Kirk the border collie clocked herself bossing the 2017 Purina Pro Challenge on a big screen, she got mighty excited and began bouncing around.
“Look mum, I’m on the telly!”
2. These cats enjoying a warm embrace.
Anyone who owns more than one cat will know they tend to like their own space. But it seems Owen Jones’ kitties have scrapped the personal space rule completely and instead prefer to snuggle up together in bed. Look at that blissful embrace. N’aww.
3. This pooch enjoying the tail end of summer.
Best Western is running a competition to find the best ‘holiday hound’ photos and this has to be our favourite so far. Jessica McDonnell shared a snap of her pup on their sailing holiday. Ahoy there yer salty sea dog.
4. These dogs comforting each other.
Daisy the dog doesn’t like car rides so her pal Luna comforts her until they both fall asleep. In the first picture, shared by @dog_rates, Luna can be seen putting her front leg over Daisy’s shoulder, while in the second they’re snuggled up together snoozing. Why are animals so pure?!
5. This majestic cow.
That backdrop, that garland, that knowing look - Ermentrude is absolutely working this photoshoot. Someone get this cow a modelling contract, quick.
Want your pet to appear in next week’s cute animals round up? Send your pet’s photo to natasha.hinde@huffpost.com with a brief explanation as to why they deserve to be featured.