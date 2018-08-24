It’s Friday which can only mean one thing: animal pictures... and lots of ’em.

Lower your breakfast spoon, scroll down and prepare to feel every positive emotion under the sun.

1. The dog watching itself on telly.

When Kirk the border collie clocked herself bossing the 2017 Purina Pro Challenge on a big screen, she got mighty excited and began bouncing around.

“Look mum, I’m on the telly!”