This week has been another corker when it comes to the animal kingdom, with our favourite story without a doubt being that goats are drawn to humans with happy facial expressions.

There are plenty of other four-legged stars deserving of your attention and what better time to read about them than on a Friday morning when you’d otherwise be working? Procrastination at its finest.

1. The dog who ain’t about the hugs.

Mr Bubz (great name) and James Penland were filmed having a little cuddle earlier this week. But while it looks like James is having a blast, Mr Bubz’s face paints another picture entirely. Of course, it went viral. Prepare to howl.