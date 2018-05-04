The sun is shining, the weekend is finally in sight and we’re about to brighten your day 10-fold. Instead of spending your morning stressing over deadlines or a full inbox, take a two-minute time out to look at five wonderful animals who brought joy to our week.

From the pawsome doggos attending local polling stations to one of the world’s tiniest tortoises born in a Devon zoo, prepare to say ‘aww’.

1. The adorable dogs at polling stations.

Yesterday’s election was clearly overshadowed by man’s best friend. Dogs from across the country turned out in full force to watch their owners cast their votes. This fluffy white canine had an absolute blast - just look at that smile.