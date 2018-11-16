After a week dominated by Brexit news it’s time to forget all your troubles, grab a cup of tea and hear about the wonderful animals of this world. Because if animals can’t lift us up right now, no-one can.

1. Cats Are Doing What Cats Do Best

Word on the street has it that these cats are trying to break into an art museum in Japan, but so far they’re having no such luck. There’s a security guard on hand who has been doing a pretty good job of preventing their entry. But all it takes is one toilet break...