5 Cute Animals To End The Week: World's Fluffiest Cats And Vincent The Dog

Friday is here and what better way to celebrate the weekend than with adorable animals? This week we’re celebrating the arrival of the world’s fluffiest cats (read: cat-bear-hybrids) in the UK and the dog who just loves his large Dalmatian pony. Enjoy.

1. The ‘world’s fluffiest cats’ arrived at Chester Zoo.

Four rare felines dubbed the ‘world’s fluffiest cats’ arrived at Chester Zoo this week. The Pallas’s cats, who are brothers, have arrived in the UK from Krakow Zoo in Poland. Tim Rowlands, curator of mammals, said: “Pallas’s cats are incredibly furry. Relative to size, they have the densest and longest fur of any cat species – effectively making them the world’s fluffiest cats.”