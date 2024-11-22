Cynthia Erivo Gets Real About Why She And Ariana Grande Can't Stop Crying In Wicked Interviews

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo at the premiere of Wicked last week via Associated Press

It’s been such a low-key, understated release that it might have passed you by completely, but the film adaptation of Wicked is finally in cinemas as of today.

Seriously, though, the new movie musical has been long-awaited, with lead actors Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande doing everything from talk shows, magazine interviews and beyond to help plug the project.

And it’s fair to say that, along the way, there have been some tears.

the interviewer asked “in what way has the person sitting next to you changed you ‘for good’ ” 🥲 pic.twitter.com/QSCsH06Dgx — cameron (@cambeserious) November 8, 2024

“This movie should be sponsored by Kleenex,” Amanda Holden joked to Cynthia during an interview on Friday’s edition of Heart Breakfast.

“Every interview I’ve read, Cynthia, of you and Ariana, it just says that you end up in tears all the time.”

“We do!” Cynthia agreed. “And I think it’s because people have come in with such energy and their emotional responses come into the room with us.

“It’s the first time we’ve been able to talk about it, so we’re both reliving and rehashing all the things we’ve been through and the journey we’ve been on. We can’t help it! We get very emotional about it.”

Amanda pointed out the project faced numerous delays due to Covid and last year’s Hollywood strikes, so it’s understandable the pair would be emotional that people can finally see the film for themselves.

“In fact, the very last song was filmed after the strike, so we were meant to finish and we couldn’t meet, ended up stopping and six months later finished with that,” Cynthia recalled.

Wicked is in cinemas now. Read our review of the film here.