Cynthia Erivo Shares That She Is Bisexual

Cynthia Erivo Momodu Mansaray via Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo has shared that she is bisexual.

The Hollywood actor and theatre star opened up about her sexuality to British Vogue as part of the magazine’s Pride celebration.

She explained that “nerves and fear” had previously made it difficult to share “all of who I am”.

Cynthia told the magazine: “[Many LGBTQ+ people] still feel the need to be constantly justifying why we deserve to be treated as equal beings, when really the only difference is that we love differently and we express ourselves differently.

“Rather than being chastised for that we should be commended for being brave. That’s the most important thing: giving people the space to show up fully as who they are.”

Sharing shots from the magazine on Instagram, the Oscar nominee wrote: “Nerves and fear have gotten in the way of sharing all of who I am, and today with Pride and with wonderful people beside me I’m sharing a little more.”

She added: “Thank you @edward_enninful for giving me the space and loving on me. A dream come true to grace the cover of @britishvogue with incredible people.”

During her stage and screen career, the British star has appeared in Broadway’s revival of The Colour Purple, the Sister Act UK Tour, The Umbrellas of Cherbourg and the X Factor musical I Can’t Sing.

Cynthia was also nominated for the Best Actress Oscar and the Best Original Song Oscar for the film Harriet in 2019.

She will soon star as Elphaba in the big screen version of the musical Wicked, alongside Ariana Grande.

Last year, Cynthia also served as a guest judge on Strictly Come Dancing, stepping in to cover for judges Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse on two separate weeks.

Help and support: