On Cyprus, Home To UK's Middle East Military Hub, Tourists Fear Syria Fallout

The weather may be a balmy 22C in Cyprus as the holiday season kicks off, but residents and tourists on the Mediterranean island have been distracted by a unexpected development: the possibility of military strikes.

With Theresa May reportedly prepared to take action against the Assad regime in Syria, in retaliation for the chemical attack on the town of Douma, there are now fears that Britain’s military airbase in Cyprus could become a target.

Russia’s ambassador to Lebanon, Alexander Zasypkin, yesterday warned that any US missiles fired at Syria would be shot down – and the launch site targeted.

RAF Akrotiri, the UK’s strategic military hub for the Middle East, is currently home to eight cruise missile-armed Tornado fighter bombers and six Typhoon jets, which are likely to be deployed if the government proceeds with military action.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has yet to update official advice to Brits travelling to Cyprus, suggesting that the threat level remains low.

More than 1.2 million Brits visited Cyprus last year, and the island is also home to thousands of ex-pats, including British service personnel and their families stationed in the country.