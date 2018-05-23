Dad Deletes Twitter Account After Admitting School Trip Tweets Were 'Largely Fictional'

A man has deleted his Twitter account after it emerged a series of tweets depicting a school trip turned out to be “largely fictional”.
Simon Smith, who went by the Twitter handle @simonfromharlow, had volunteered to take his daughter and her classmates on a school trip to the Science Museum in London.
The tweets - describing children farting, crying and vomiting at various points on the trip - quickly went viral and were covered by various news publications, including HuffPost UK. But while some found the tweets “hilarious”, others reportedly found them offensive.
Smith has since told the BBC that the attention “got out of hand” and has removed himself from Twitter entirely.
“Something that started out as a light-hearted Twitter thread has spiralled out of control and I’ve deleted it to avoid causing people any further upset,” he told the BBC. “If Monday’s thread caused you any offence at all, I’m very sorry... At no point during the day were any real children put in any danger or threat.
“It was honestly just a joke that got a little out of hand... If it made you laugh, then that was the point and if it didn’t? Well I’m sorry.”
Smith had more than 11,000 Twitter followers, many of whom were dismayed to learn he had deleted his account.
One user wrote: “Please know that most of us found it comedy gold with a hint of truth. I say this as a parent who went on a school trip yesterday!”