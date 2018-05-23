Dad Deletes Twitter Account After Admitting School Trip Tweets Were 'Largely Fictional'

A man has deleted his Twitter account after it emerged a series of tweets depicting a school trip turned out to be “largely fictional”.

Simon Smith, who went by the Twitter handle @simonfromharlow, had volunteered to take his daughter and her classmates on a school trip to the Science Museum in London.

The tweets - describing children farting, crying and vomiting at various points on the trip - quickly went viral and were covered by various news publications, including HuffPost UK. But while some found the tweets “hilarious”, others reportedly found them offensive.