Dad Captures The Horror Of Helping Out On A School Trip With Hilarious Live Tweets

A dad who live tweeted his experience chaperoning a school trip promised his followers there would be “scenes”, and the day certainly lived up to his worst expectations.

Simon Smith, who goes by the Twitter handle @simonfromharlow, volunteered to help take his daughter’s 60 classmates to the Science Museum. He was tasked with looking after seven of the Year 5 pupils and he optimistically brought a book along for the trip, but of course he never got to open it.

However, he did find time to send more than 100 tweets documenting how excruciatingly painful he found the day. Here are some of the highlights: