A dad who had taken steps to protect his eight-year-old daughter when she played online games, was shocked to discover she had been speaking to a stranger for six months.

Tony Cherrington says he now knows that it is vital to talk to children about online dangers, after he learned his daughter was being groomed via an online video game called Roblox, which describes itself as “the #1 gaming site for kids and teens”.

“We gave our daughter a tablet with confidence that I had locked it down so that nothing inappropriate could happen. I could control the router and see what was going in and out, and we had a firewall in place. We were fairly well protected.

“One particular night when I was putting her into bed, I picked up her tablet and I suddenly realised that one of the characters was talking to her by message.

“When I asked who that was, she just replied, ‘That’s my friend, Daddy’. So I asked if that was a character in the game, or one of her friends from school. She said, ‘I don’t know, Daddy’.”