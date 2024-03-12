I Just Realised What Dairy Milks Were Almost Called, And Wow, Is It Different

lleerogers via Getty Images

We’ve written before at HuffPost UK about how Twix is a clever portmanteau of “twin sticks” ― referring to the pair of bars in the pack.



Then, came the mind-blowing fact that you cannot melt a Flake bar ― even if you use a blowtorch.



And now, more chocolate-based revelations ― Dairy Milk bars were almost called something completely different.



In fact, they only landed their current name thanks to a child.



What were the original names?

According to Cadbury’s site, George Cadbury Jr. “had a vision to make the most deliciously creamy chocolate.”



That involved using a glass and a half of milk in each bar ― this was a major selling point, as it added some serious creaminess to the treat.



So, it makes sense that the original names referenced the chocolate’s milk content.



“Highland Milk and Dairy Maid were suggested,” Cadbury’s site said.



However, a customer’s daughter came up with the name “Dairy Milk,” according to the chocolate company ― and it stuck.



Now that I think about it, the double dairy reference makes sense considering the idea behind the bar.

Advertisement



The chocolate was almost sold very differently