8-Year-Old With Prosthetic Blades Steals The Show In River Island's Activewear Campaign

River Island Daisy-May Demetre

Daisy-May Demetre is just eight years old, but that hasn’t stopped her from landing a major gig with one of the UK’s biggest high-street retailers. The avid gymnast from Birmingham stars in River Island’s latest kidswear campaign - and has earned herself quite the following because of it. She wears prosthetic blades after having both feet amputated when she was just 18 months old, but her disability hasn’t stopped her from doing what she loves most: sports and modelling. After signing up with Zebedee Management in 2017, she’s become increasingly in demand.

River Island

River Island

The 8-year-old can often be seen working out in the gym alongside her dad Alex Demetre, who said his daughter’s dedication to modelling had inspired him to get on the straight and narrow after living with an alcohol and gambling problem. “She will be the most influential inspiring double amputee to have ever lived,” Alex said, before adding that he and his daughter hope to inspire others. Discussing her latest appearance in the activewear campaign, a spokesperson for River Island said: “We cast our models based on who best fits the brief for the specific activity. For the new RI ACTIVE range for girlswear, we required a model who has lots of energy and who looked great in active wear. “Daisy-May Demetree fitted this brief perfectly. As well, as having a great, outgoing personality, Daisy-May has a genuine love of all sports.”

Simone Storey / Zebedee

Zoe Proctor, director of Zebedee, an agency championing diversity, said when Daisy first arrived at their studio last year she was timid and shy, but she soon relaxed and Zoe knew then she a lot of potential. “She has since worked for some of the biggest children’s fashion names in the UK and we are currently in talks with some international labels for her,” she added. “She is a wonderful example to us all that no matter what life throws your way, we can choose to make the best of it.”

Emma Wright / Zebedee