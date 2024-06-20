Dakota Johnson Soldiers On After Talk Show Wardrobe Malfunction In The Most Dakota Johnson Way Possible

Dakota Johnson on Jimmy Kimmel Live! ABC

If you followed the press tour for Madame Web last year, you’ll know well that queen of deadpan Dakota Johnson is not someone who’s easily rattled.

And she more than lived up to this reputation when she suffered a wardrobe blunder during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s US talk show on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Dakota joined the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote her new two-hander Daddio, but ran into a bit of difficulty with her dress when the show returned after showing a clip from the film.

“My dress just fell off!” the unfazed Suspiria star declared, while holding her straps. “I’ll just hold it.”

Jimmy then tried to move the conversation along as Dakota tried to keep her outfit (and, indeed, the interview) together.

“The movie is really good!” she insisted, while holding her dress to her chest.

Advertisement

As the interview progressed, Jimmy asked Dakota about one scene in the film, in which her character receives a “dick pic” from her never-seen boyfriend.

“When we were casting the dick pic – casting the dick! – there’s not really like a backstock of penis photos that are usable in movies. You have to have them signed off on.

“So, our amazing props master, Diana Burton, who is a woman in her 60s, had a group of her male friends just anonymously send in photos to her. And then we sat around, the four of us, me, my producing partner Ro [Donnelly] and our director Christy [Hall], these four women just like, ‘this one’s nice’, ‘that one’s not great’. We really studied them – we got, like, 15.”

Eventually, the team managed to narrow it down to two, with Dakota elaborating on how they made their final decision.

“I felt like from the character’s point of view, because this guy is such a douchebag in his texts… there has to be something impressive about him. You know what I mean?” she recalled.

Advertisement