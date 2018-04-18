Dale Winton has died at the age of 62, his agent has said.
In a statement to the Press Association, his long-term agent Jan Kennedy said: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm the passing of Dale Winton who died at home earlier today.
“While we know many will share this terrible loss, we ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this time of grief.”
No further details were announced.
Dale began his career in the entertainment industry when he DJ’ed on the London club circuit in the 1970s, before making the switch over to television in the late 1980s.
He is best-known for presenting hit gameshow ‘Supermarket Sweep’, which ran from 1993 to 2000, before being revived in 2007.
Dale also hosted 18 series of the lottery programme, ‘In It To Win It’, fronting the show until its run came to an end in 2010.
More recently, he filmed the Channel 5 travel series ‘Dale Winton’s Florida Fly Drive’ and one episode was aired earlier this year.
The screening of the second was delayed after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Florida and it was previously believed the series would resume in June.
Channel 5 are yet to comment on whether this plan is still in place, in the wake of Dale’s death.
Tributes quickly poured in from fellow celebrities.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.