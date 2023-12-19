Dame Esther Rantzen Joins Dignitas While Trying 'Miracle' Lung Cancer Treatment

Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images

Broadcaster Dame Esther Rantzen told BBC 4′s The Today Podcast that, if the current “miracle” treatment she’s trying for her lung cancer doesn’t work, she “might buzz off to Zurich,” where she has joined Dignitas.



The company is based in Switzerland, where ― unlike in the UK ― assisted suicide is legal.



Dignitas is a not-for-profit organisation where physicians assist the deaths of members who have terminal illnesses or are otherwise facing “unendurable” pain or disability, and who have made a “reasoned request” to end their life.



Members must offer medical proof of their condition to be considered for assisted dying.



The That’s Life! presenter says that part of her reason for becoming a member involves her family’s feelings.



“If you watch someone you love having a bad death, that memory obliterates all the happy times,” she said.

Assisted suicide is not currently legal in Britain

Right now, assisted suicide is punishable by up to 14 years in prison under the terms of the Suicide Act (1961).



This hasn’t escaped Esther, who says “my family and friends in a difficult position [if she chose to die by assisted suicide at Dignitas], because they would want to go with me, and that means that the police might prosecute them”.



She said on the podcast that it should be up to individuals to decide “how you want to go and when you want to go,” saying of those against assisted dying, “If you just base everything on the worst case scenario, you’ve got to have a look at the advantages as well.”



Levelling-up Secretary Michael Gove said after the interview that it might be time for the Commons to “revisit” the topic of assisted dying.



“I have great respect and affection for Dame Esther,” he said, before adding “I am not yet persuaded of the case for assisted dying ― but I do think it’s appropriate for the Commons to revisit this.“



Dame Esther Rantzen is looking forward to this Christmas

“I thought I’d fall off my perch within a couple of months if not weeks [after her cancer diagnosis]”, Esther shared on the podcast.



“I certainly didn’t think I’d make my birthday in June, which I did, and I definitely didn’t think I’d make this Christmas, which I am, it appears ― although anything can happen,” she added.

When asked about the moments in her life she’d want to relive, Dame Esther said “I think I would like to relive this Christmas ― the Christmas that I didn’t expect to have with my family is going to be so precious. And I think that once it’s over, I would like to be able to relive it.”