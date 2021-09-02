Team GB's Dame Sarah Storey Has Huge Cause For Celebration As She Makes Paralympics History

Dame Sarah Storey has made history by becoming Great Britain’s most successful Paralympian after powering back to claim the 17th gold of her glittering career at Tokyo 2020. Cycling star Storey trailed veteran German Kerstin Brachtendorf by 75 seconds at one stage of the C4-5 road race at the rain-soaked Fuji International Speedway but underlined her class to snatch glory in a finishing time of 2:21:51. Fellow Briton Crystal Lane-Wright picked up her third silver of the Games by crossing the line seven seconds off the pace, with France’s Marie Patouillet completing the podium in 2:23:49. On an extraordinary morning, there was also a British one-two in the men’s C1-3 event, with Benjamin Watson taking gold in 2:04:23, a minute and and 20 seconds ahead of compatriot Fin Graham.

Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com/Shutterstock Dame Sarah Storey celebrating her historic victory

Mother-of-two Storey had matched Mike Kenny’s long-standing British record of 16 golds on Tuesday by winning the C5 time trial at this venue. The 43-year-old was already more decorated than swimmer Kenny going into her third and final event of the Games owing to a greater haul of medals, which ahead of the race stood at 27 to his 18. She was eager to unequivocally stand alone at the top of Britain’s all-time individual medal table and did so in dramatic fashion thanks to preserving her flawless record in Paralympic cycling with a stunning comeback victory. The former swimmer – whose first five golds came in the pool, beginning at Barcelona ’92 – has now won all 13 bike events entered dating back to her Games debut on two wheels in Beijing in 2008. “I couldn’t have imagined having eight Games, let alone winning medals at every Games, and 17 of those medals being gold,” she said. “It’s the dream I didn’t have coming true. “I just wanted to be a British athlete, I wanted to compete for my country for as long as I possibly could, and to still be going strong in Games number eight is truly amazing. “I never felt a weight on my shoulders. It is the sweetest feeling to know that I go back to my room and there’s a couple of gold medals in the safe to put this one with and that makes that tally very real then.”

Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com/Shutterstock Dame Sarah Storey riding her way to her 17th gold medal