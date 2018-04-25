PA Wire/PA Images

Damian Green, Theresa May’s closest political ally, has been accused of “ignoring” the plight of a man caught up in the Windrush Generation scandal when he was in the Home Office. Green, then the immigration minister, said in 2011 it “was not clear” William O’Grady, who came to Britain aged six in 1959, had an automatic claim to British citizenship. He was writing to O’Grady’s MP, David Lammy, who revealed the letter on Wednesday after the Government had to apologise for the fate of many members of the Windrush Generation and critics said it was the result of its own tougher immigration policy.

David Lammy 'It is not clear… if Mr O’Grady has an automatic claim to British citizenship'. Damian Green writes to David Lammy about his constituent in March 2011

Lammy said: “I told the immigration minister that William had a right to citizenship by virtue of being a child of the Windrush and he didn’t listen. “I told the immigration minister that he was unable to work and unable to claim benefits and he ignored me. “William lived here since he was a very young child and worked here for 40 years. The government were happy to take his taxes for four decades but then treat him in this utterly shameful manner without even a second thought. “He was a citizen when he came here so why was he treated like an illegal immigrant? Modern Britain was built on the backs of William and the rest of the Windrush generation and it is a disgrace that he was stripped of his rights and treated in this way. “How many more Windrush cases have successive Home Office ministers dismissed? We need to know.”

PA Wire/PA Images David Lammy said his constituent should have a personal apology from the PM