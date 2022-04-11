Dan Walker Insists ‘Simple Truth’ Behind BBC Exit Is ‘Much Duller’ Than Reports

Dan Walker is leaving BBC Breakfast James Stack/BBC via PA Media

Dan Walker has dismissed press reports about his departure from the BBC, insisting the truth is “much duller” than what “sources” suggest.

The broadcaster shocked viewers when he announced last week that he would be leaving BBC Breakfast to join 5 News on Channel 5.

Advertisement

Dan, who has co-hosted Breakfast since 2016, was the subject of reports he could earn more than £1 million from his move in the tabloid press.

However, he has now responded to the claims on Twitter, writing: “It is often the case that the simple truth is much duller than all the made-up ‘moles’ and so-called ‘sources’ claim.

Advertisement

“In a nutshell… a bloke with a really good job, which he loved, got offered a really good job somewhere else which provided an amazing new challenge and the chance to make some exciting TV.

“The bloke explained to his current employers that, even though it was a tough decision, he had decided to leave. They are now trying their best to allow him to make a dignified departure.

Advertisement

“Have a great Monday. I’m off for some toast.”

It is often the case that the simple truth is much duller than all the made-up ‘moles’ and so-called ‘sources’ claim.



In a nutshell… a bloke with a really good job, which he loved, got offered a really good job somewhere else which provided an amazing new challenge… 1/2 pic.twitter.com/rEydo8ho5D — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) April 11, 2022

It is often the case that the simple truth is much duller than all the made-up ‘moles’ and so-called ‘sources’ claim.



In a nutshell… a bloke with a really good job, which he loved, got offered a really good job somewhere else which provided an amazing new challenge… 1/2 pic.twitter.com/rEydo8ho5D — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) April 11, 2022

Dan previously insisted money wasn’t the motivating factor in leaving the BBC, claiming it was “probably the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make in my career”.

His move to Channel 5 will see him become the lead anchor of the recently re-launched hour-long 5pm bulletin.

He will replace Sian Williams on the programme, after she announced she was stepping down earlier this month. He will also have an expanded role that will see him become a familiar face across the channel.

Advertisement