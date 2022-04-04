Dan Walker Quits BBC Breakfast To Join Channel 5 News

Dan Walker BBC

Dan Walker has announced that he is quitting the BBC to join Channel 5.

The move will see Dan leave his presenting role on BBC Breakfast to join the team at 5 News to become lead anchor of the recently re-launched hour-long 5pm bulletin.

He will replace Sian Williams on the programme, after she announced she was stepping down earlier this month.

Dan will also have an expanded role that will see him become a familiar face across the channel.

Sharing the news in a video clip on Twitter, Dan said: “I have a little bit of news for you. In the next few weeks, I’m going to be leaving BBC Breakfast and moving to 5 News and to Channel 5.”

Hello lovely people… some news 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 https://t.co/FqWRUeFyTU — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) April 4, 2022

He continued: “I’m really excited but this has also been a massive decision for me because I love BBC Breakfast, I love working alongside Sally and I love the team there.

“But Channel 5 came with big ambitions, with big plans and I don’t think opportunities like this come around very often and I can’t wait.

“I’ve also had the incredible privilege of working on some iconic programmes over the last few years, both at the BBC and elsewhere.

“And what I love about this deal is I not only get to present the news, but also host a whole range of new programmes right across the channel.

“And what an honour to step into the shoes of Sian Williams. I know how popular she is with both the team and also the audience, so all I can say is I will do my best to maintain her incredibly high standards.

“Thank you for watching and I’ll see you soon on a TV screen somewhere.”

Dan Walker Channel 5

In a separate statement issued by Channel 5, Dan added: “I can’t wait to get stuck into the daily news show, but I am also excited about making some great new TV for Channel 5.

“I love their ideas and creativity and it’s rare to get an opportunity like this where paths and ambitions meet. The chance to do something different was too good to turn down.”

Dan, who has presented BBC Breakfast since 2016 and took part in last year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing, joins Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije who co-presents 5 News.

As well as 5 News anchor, Dan’s role will include fronting a range of brand-new non-news programming for Channel 5.

Cait Fitzsimons, editor of 5 News, said: “I’m hugely excited about Dan’s decision to join 5 News.

“We pride ourselves on the deep connection we have with our viewers across the country, and this is a key strength of Dan’s, helping secure his place as one of Britain’s best and most popular broadcasters.

“I look forward to working with him to build on the success of our new hour-long programme and finding more ways to tell stories that touch viewers’ lives across the nation.”

Dan is the latest high-profile BBC star to leave the corporation.

In February, Emily Maitlis announced she was quitting the Beeb after 20 years. The Newsnight presenter has joined the Global radio family to host a new daily podcast with fellow BBC journalist Jon Sopel, who also departed the corporation.