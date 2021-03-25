Simon McCoy Quits BBC News After 18 Years

BBC News presenter Simon McCoy has announced that he’s leaving his anchor role after almost 18 years.

The news of his departure was confirmed on Twitter on Thursday morning.

Floor manager Niall Jackson wrote: “If you think he’s a handful on-screen, imagine what he’s like off it? Only got to floor manage 4 years of his 17+ at @BBCNews so was nice to do his final week. [He] made the dreariest of heavy news days instantly more manageable.

“May the road rise up to meet you @BBCSimonMcCoy.”

Simon retweeted this message, adding: “Thank you Niall. I shall miss you!”

He then clarified to one fan that Thursday would be his last day at BBC News.