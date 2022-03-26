BBC Breakfast Forced Off Air After Fire Alarm Goes Off During Interview With The Apprentice's Harpreet Kaur

Harpreet Kaur on BBC Breakfast BBC

The Apprentice winner Harpreet Kaur’s interview on BBC Breakfast came to an abrupt end after the show was forced off air on Saturday.

The dessert store owner was appearing on the show to discuss her recent win on the reality series, but a fire alarm went off mid-way through the chat.

Presenters Roger Johnson and Rachel Burden had to bring the show to an early close when a siren could be heard going off, before a voice instructed people to evacuate the building.

.@BBCBreakfast today. I hope the fire alarm didn't go off because Harpreet left another batch of cakes in the oven. #TheApprentice pic.twitter.com/OXwFSp6j76 — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) March 26, 2022

“I’m so sorry, for the time being we’re going to have to leave the studios. We’ll see if we can come back and talk about cake,” she said, referring to Harpreet’s winning business idea.

Roger could then be heard saying: “We think we’ve gone off air, we don’t know if you’re watching,” before a title card then appeared.

Having fallen off air just shortly before the start of Saturday Kitchen at 10am, the show did not return to BBC One.

The Apprentice star Lord Sugar, who awarded Harpreet a £250,000 investment into her business after winning the final of the series on Thursday, later joked about the incident on Twitter.

“I hope the fire alarm didn’t go off because Harpreet left another batch of cakes in the oven,” he tweeted.

It turned out to be a false alarm and the BBC later tweeted that everyone was “safe and is back in the building.”

Thanks for all the messages about the fire alarm that interrupted the end of this morning’s programme.

Everyone is safe and is back in the building. — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) March 26, 2022

BBC Breakfast airs daily at 6am on BBC One and BBC News. The Apprentice is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.