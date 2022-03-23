Karren Brady in The Apprentice boardroom BBC

Karren Brady has revealed that when it comes to filming The Apprentice, it’s about comfort first.

The Baroness, who serves as an advisor to Lord Sugar on the BBC business reality show, has admitted she’s often wearing clothes that aren’t exactly office appropriate, despite what you might see on TV.

“Sometimes I have tracksuit bottoms and trainers on, and a smart top,” she told The Sun.

“I have actually had my slippers on in that boardroom and sometimes they show the camera and you can actually see my slippers in the reflection.”

However, she has been warned by show bosses after they picked up on her choice of footwear.

“I was told, ‘Don’t wear the slippers’,” she revealed.

Karren with co-stars Lord Sugar and Tim Campbell Ray Burmiston via PA Media

The Apprentice is currently gearing up for this year’s final, which will see the two remaining candidates Harpreet Kaur and Kathryn Burn go head-to-head in one final challenge.

Speaking prior to last week’s semi-final, Karren recalled the moment from the series that has stood out most to her – although perhaps not for the right reasons.

She told Metro: “Alan Sugar sent them off to the new Virgin cruise ship Scarlet Lady and they had to develop an advertising campaign for a cruise ship experience. I followed the boys in what may well have been one of the most disastrous logos and theme I’ve ever come across in my life, let alone in The Apprentice.

“That was a standout moment in how to do things very badly.”

