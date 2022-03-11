The Apprentice Fans Just Can't Get Over What A Fiasco The Candidates Had Producing Baby Food

Warning! This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of The Apprentice.
The Apprentice has served up its fair share of disasters this series, but none bigger than what happened after the candidates were asked to produce and market a new brand of baby food.
Thursday night’s episode of the BBC business-based reality show resulted in both teams losing the challenge and in the firing line, after failing to land a single order of their products.
A series of remarkable errors were made by both teams, which viewers had a lot of fun with on social media.
The fact the Stephanie and Akeem had created a logo for their baby food brand that essentially read “First Time Dies” was less than ideal, but it did give us this one-liner
And the Iceland retailer went one step further
People also loved how one of the online retailers reacted to the products during the pitch
But the other team didn’t exactly fare any better, with Aaron’s recipe for his “Moroccan Medley” not going down well with his target market
The comedy of errors seemingly turned it into an unintentional sitcom
And when both teams lost, a lot of people were living for it
And wondered if Lord Sugar would just get rid of the lot of them
After all, their track records in previous challenges weren’t exactly much better
And Lord Sugar’s somewhat non-sensical final monologue just added to the pure chaos of the episode
And while it was Aaron and Akeem that were fired, the others shouldn’t rest easy just yet, as next week it’s the dreaded interviews, and we all know what that means...
The Apprentice continues on Thursday at 9pm on BBC One.