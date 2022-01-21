The Apprentice's Latest Tense Boardroom Deliberation Gifted Us Our Favourite New Meme

Navid, Sophie and Askhay in The Apprentice BBC

This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of The Apprentice.

You can always depend on those boardroom showdowns in The Apprentice to serve up some top-level reality TV drama, and this week’s was truly next level.

In Thursday’s instalment, the remaining 13 contestants were tasked with creating a new non-alcoholic drink, with cocktail bar owner Sophie’s team losing out in the end.

As project manager, she brought back teammates Akshay and Navid for Lord Sugar’s final decision – which proved to be a controversial choice, as they’d been responsible for more sales than any other members of their group.

During the deliberation, Alan Sugar grilled Sophie about whether Akshay or Navid should be fired from the competition, which was followed by a few seconds of extremely uncomfortable silence.

But while it initially looked like she was finding it difficult to throw one of her teammates under the bus, it soon emerged she was actually just struggling to narrow it down to just one of them, as she eventually told Lord Sugar: “Both!”

Sophie's delivery in this moment was *chef's kiss*. Get her in Eastenders ASAP. #TheApprentice pic.twitter.com/2V4fOJ1j2y — Ariadne 🦋 (@Ariadne_Reviews) January 20, 2022

The dramatic scene had viewers tweeting along with the episode howling, and instantly inspired a new Apprentice-themed meme:

When the server in the cinema asks you if you want sweet or salted popcorn pic.twitter.com/APOCuxNJtO — george griffiths (@georgegriffiths) January 20, 2022

Which sides has Joni Mitchell looked at love frompic.twitter.com/5CCGBuRvbG — matt horwood (@matthewhorwood) January 20, 2022

Sue Gray delivering her report next week pic.twitter.com/IUOLgGZTOt — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) January 21, 2022

when the group ask if you're doing starters or desserts pic.twitter.com/yUUHvlRSC7 — Danny (@shckldg) January 20, 2022

Miley/Hannah when someone asks her which of the worlds is best pic.twitter.com/jBLdp2RLcu — Crow Bidoof Stan Era (@LitCrow) January 20, 2022

dinner lady: ice cream or custard?



me: pic.twitter.com/KvQyiCrfh1 — Ethan Harvey (@ethanharv) January 20, 2022

The ways you should look when crossing a road…



pic.twitter.com/xhxJiSNXUE — Andy Legon 🏳️‍🌈 (@AndrewLegon) January 20, 2022

Roxie Hart when she was asked ‘Who reached for the gun?’ pic.twitter.com/l2FuPOVxe4 — chris (@Mr_Chris_Jones) January 20, 2022

Rupaul crowning the winner of All Stars 4 pic.twitter.com/8K8FZ3i6tF — Zack (@Zack3O12) January 20, 2022

“Which part of Promiscuous are you going to sing: Nelly Furtado or Timbaland?”



Me: pic.twitter.com/Ph6GZxY3gj — Lee (@JustifyMyLee) January 20, 2022

​​In the end, Lord Sugar went against Sophie’s advice, sending just one candidate packing.

Unfortunately for Navid, he was the contestant who got fired, but while his time on the contest may have been short, he did have his own scene-stealing moments – mainly when he let his Nicki Minaj stan-dom shine through:

NOT BARB SUGGESTING MEGATRON FOR A BRAND NAME #TheApprentice pic.twitter.com/kqDsT9rSC3 — Dula Peep (@RobDavid_) January 20, 2022

Not the barbs putting forward the team name MEGATRON!!! I’M WHEEZING #TheApprentice — Yshee Black (@ysheeblack) January 20, 2022

#theapprentice No cause Navid was my fav! He was an icon and will be missed😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/umkqk9Y3gK — Ama not like other girls (@amachillout) January 20, 2022

OK-rrr. The way I just died inside #TheApprentice pic.twitter.com/z8w5Hy10w0 — Ryan Love (@RyanJL74) January 20, 2022

Omg not Navid saying OKURR 😭😂 #TheApprentice — Vanese Maddix (@itsvanesem) January 20, 2022

I would immediately rehire Navid after that okurr in the back of the cab. #TheApprentice — Joe Wignall (@Joe_Wignall) January 20, 2022

The Apprentice airs every Thursday night at 9pm on BBC One.