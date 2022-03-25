This article contains spoilers for the final episode of The Apprentice.

The Apprentice winner Harpreet Kaur has revealed multiple endings were filmed for the finale, in which Lord Sugar picked his latest business partner.

The dessert store owner won a £250,000 investment from the businessman as the BBC reality show concluded on Thursday night.

However, the show also filmed Lord Sugar opting to go into business with eventual runner-up Kathryn Burn.

During an appearance on This Morning on Friday, Harpreet disclosed that she was asked to film her winning moment again, as her initial reaction was apparently not animated enough.

Harpreet and Kathryn in The Apprentice final BBC

This Morning host Alison Hammond asked: “You didn’t actually know you had won, they film two endings, is that right?”

“That is correct,” Harpreet confirmed. “Obviously as you watch the show, someone gets fired every week, but with the final boardroom, you have to kind of act out ‘You’re Hired!’.

“I actually had to do it again because my reaction wasn’t very good. I’m not very good at acting, so Lord Sugar told me to go again and look more excited.”

She added: “It’s hard because it’s so intense and you’re just in this little bubble.”

Harpreet and Kathryn appeared alongside Lord Sugar on Friday's This Morning Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Harpreet owns Oh So Yum! – a dessert parlour and sweet treat delivery service – with her older sister Gurvinder. The company has two locations, in Leeds and Huddersfield, and she now plans to expand the business following Lord Sugar’s investment.

She revealed that she celebrated her win on Thursday night with her family, along with a cake that had Lord Sugar’s face on.