The Apprentice star Claude Littner has cleared up some confusion around the candidates’ business plans on the show.

Viewers of the BBC reality series have long questioned when Lord Sugar and his advisors get more details about the businesses they are hoping the tycoon will invest £250,000 in.

During a recent Q&A with fans on Twitter, one asked Claude: “I presume the candidates have to submit at the beginning of the application process?”

Claude replied: “Submitted, unopened and unread.”

He added: “Fired candidates have their plans returned unopened and unread. Only those who make it to interview have business plans scrutinised.”

He then revealed that, as one of the interviewers in the penultimate episode of each series, he only gets to see the candidates’ business plans “four or five days” before grilling them.

Claude has had to sit out being a regular advisor to Lord Sugar on this year’s series of The Apprentice, after being involved in a serious bike accident prior to filming.

However, he did return for the interview episode, and has said his recovery is “going well”, revealing his hopes to return full time for the next series.

Earlier this week, Claude’s co-star Karren Brady revealed her own behind-the-scenes secret about filming The Apprentice, admitting she’s often wearing clothes that aren’t exactly office appropriate, despite what you might see on TV.

“Sometimes I have tracksuit bottoms and trainers on, and a smart top,” she told The Sun.

“I have actually had my slippers on in that boardroom and sometimes they show the camera and you can actually see my slippers in the reflection.”